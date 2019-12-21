Lawsuit challenges state police over new ‘ghost gun’ policy

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. […]

(AP) – Businesses that manufacture frames that can be built into working firearms are suing after Pennsylvania’s attorney general classified their products as guns under state law.

The Commonwealth Court lawsuit filed Friday asks a judge to stop the state police from implementing any new policy.

They’re responding to legal guidance issued earlier this week to the state police by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

He’s telling the agency to treat unassembled “ghost guns,” gun frames also referred to as 80% receivers, as firearms. The plaintiffs said the opinion doesn’t give fair notice to people regarding what’s legal and what’s not.