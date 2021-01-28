Lawsuit alleges Diocese of Scranton priest of child sexual abuse

According to the report, accusations against the priest go as far back as 1970

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new lawsuit filed against the Scranton Diocese alleges Fr. Joseph Meighan serially sexually abused a young boy, starting from when the victim was just five years old.

According to the complaint, Meighan abused the victim on multiple occasions between 1995 and approximately 2002. Lawyers for the victim say Meighan was close to the family and often stayed in the child’s home, as well as with other relatives, which is when the abuse typically occurred. The suit says Meighan baptized the victim and presided over a number of masses attended by the victim and his family at various assignments within the Diocese of Scranton.

More than 20 years before the victim was allegedly abused by Meighan, the priest was reported to the diocese by several boys who say they had similar experiences.

Meighan was among the 301 priests identified in the 2018 Grand Jury Report that named clergy members that faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

“In 1970, at least four boys were interviewed by the Diocese of Scranton and reported that Father Joseph F. Meighan had disrobed and fondled them,” the report states. “Meighan was transferred and ordered to report for psychological evaluation and treatment.”

According to the report, a mother witnessed Meighan disrobe her 17-year-old son in a rectory in 1990. After that incident, Meighan resigned as a pastor at St. Therese. However, the report states that he was sent for psychological treatment again before being released and assigned to Holy Family Residence before being transferred to Mercy Center. Due to protest from one of the victim’s fathers, Meighan was reassigned again to St. Mary’s Villa Nursing Home until he was removed from ministry.

At least three more complaints were made in 2003, 2007, and 2008 against Meighan, the report states.

According to the Scranton Diocese, Meighan was permanently removed from the ministry.

Click to download the diocesan report on Fr. Joseph Meighan.

The new suit was filed in Lackawanna County by attorneys Adam Horowitz and Jessica Arbour of Horowitz Law. The p laintiff is now 30 years old and resides in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Scranton Diocese for comment, a spokesperson said the Diocese does not comment on pending litigation.