Latest developments on missing 72-year-old Clifton Township man and his dog

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search resumes this morning for a missing man in Monroe County. Crews were out near Brady’s Lake this weekend looking for 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that they found a gray leash while searching for Nicholas and his dog Sunday. His family is confident that it belongs to Nicholas’ dog Cole.

Nicholas has now been missing for one week. He was last heard from on Monday, April 5.

There is video of him entering Brady’s Lake in his pickup truck. A fisherman identified that truck on Saturday, spurring the search around Brady’s Lake.

The truck was moved this morning to police headquarters.

Nicholas’ daughter asks anyone with information to come forward.

“I think there’s information out there to be found, and um, and we’re going to simply focus on that today, uh, to see if there’s anything else that will help us connect a few dots… And to understand the route and we’ll take one thing at a time,” Sandra Snyder, Nicholas’ daughter said.

As the search continues, Eyewitness News will be at Brady’s Lake following the details.