DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a child has been found safe after a reported abduction in Dunmore turned out to be a case of a runaway child.

A large police presence was gathered in a Dunmore neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of child abduction in Greenridge Street and Jefferson Avenue.

After investigating the situation, Dunmore officers confirmed with 28/22 News that the child was found safe.

More details on the situation may be released later. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.