Language barrier issue addressed in Hazleton



HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Major League Baseball Manager, and Hazleton native, is stepping up to the plate to help his hometown respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon told Eyewitness News it’s all about keeping this community safe. A community that has a language barrier challenge since the majority of the city’s population is Latino. So he brought in some Major League Baseball star power to help make it happen.

“ We can make social distancing 6 feet between yourself and anyone else”

And other public service announcements are in Spanish

Former Congressman Lou Barletta, also from Hazleton, called Maddon this past weekend ,asking for his help.,

“ I think the amazing thing Andy is how fast these players Albert Pulhols, Carlos Pena and Tino Martinez stopped what they were doing filmed these and made sure we got them.”

We spoke with Maddon from his home in Arizona…

“ The point was to get the message out there regarding social distancing and washing your hands staying away from large groups. The very common message . We are hoping that coming from these guys we hope it makes a difference. “

Maddon offered some words of encouragement for the residents of his hometown.

“ What’s going through my head is we are going to get through this. We are going to figure it out. If we do the right thing now it’s going to limit potential fatalities which is even awful to think about or talk about. But the more we do it the more we live it people can fight through this.”

Amilcar Arroyo is publisher of the Spanish language newspaper in Hazleton – El Mensejero

“ The message they bring to the community in Spanish for Pulhols and Pena I hope can help the community to follow social distancing and stay home.”