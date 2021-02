UPDATE – 4:02 AM : The lanes have been re-opened.

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A vehicle crash has caused a lane closure on a section of the eastbound lane of Interstate 80.

According to a release from PennDOT, the crash occurred around 12 am on Monday on the eastbound lane of Interstate-80 by mile marker 209.

There has been no word on any injuries and there is currently no estimation on when the lane will be back open.