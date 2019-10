LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man was killed Sunday morning while cutting a tree in his yard.

State police and the county coroner were on the scene at Meeker Outlet Road, Lake Township, around 9:15AM Sunday morning.

Police told us that the man was cutting a tree in his yard when it fell on top of him. He died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.