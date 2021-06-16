Lake Jean closed to swimmers, other areas remain open

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

File photo of Lake Jean at Ricketts Glen State Park

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Lake Jean at Ricketts Glen State Park has been temporarily closed due to unacceptable levels of bacteria, according to park officials.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Wednesday that water test results came back with “unacceptable levels of bacteria” and the lake is now closed.

Park officials also reminded visitors that picnic areas and sandy areas of the beach remain open for use.

They are hopeful they can update the status of the water in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos