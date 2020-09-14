Lackawanna Trail School District confirms COVID-19 case

FACTORYVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lackawanna Trail School District has confirmed that one of their teachers has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on their website, the district says the teacher and all of the students in that class have been notified and that they must quarantine for 14 days.

The release also states that the classroom and other potentially impacted areas have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

With the exception of the the quarantined students and faculty, the school is expected to reopen on Monday.