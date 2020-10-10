Lackawanna Trail Junior – Senior High School closed due to COVID-19 cases

FACTORYVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior High School will be closed for the next fourteen days due to five new positive cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas released a statement confirming that, as of Saturday morning, three students, a teacher, and an administrator have tested positive for COVID- 19.

The school, which is made up of grades 7-12, is following recommendations from the Department of Health to close the school for the next two weeks including postponements of sports and extra curricular activates.

The school will move to full virtual classes through October 23rd.

The elementary center will not be affected.