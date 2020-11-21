Lackawanna COVID-19 testing site closed for the day

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lackawanna COVID-19 testing site has reached its capacity of test and will close for the rest of the day.

According to Joe D’Arienzo Communication Director at the Lackawanna County Office, cars were lining up around 5:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

At 8:20 A.M. the site had reached its maximum capacity, completing the COVID-19 testing for the day.

D’Arienzo stated testing will resume at 7 A.M. Sunday through Tuesday, as the demand was evident for COVID-19 testing in Lackawanna County.

Plan accordingly to arrive early, currently up to 440 patients can be tested per-day. Testing is being operated on a first-come, first-served basis.