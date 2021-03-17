Lackawanna County sues Scranton over former Globe Store

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city of Scranton and to get it, the county is suing the in court.

A 34-page lawsuit containing mostly exhibits and evidence has been filed by the county. It is seeking more than $200,000 from Scranton.

In 2018, Lackawanna County renovated and moved its employees into the former Globe Store building. In January of that year, the city of Scranton requested $208,000 for permit and inspection fees.

“State law indicates they’re only allowed to charge a fee that commiserate the actual amount of work the city does in doing the inspection and because they charged us a flat fee, we paid it under protest to get the project done,” Donald Frederickson, Lackawanna County General Counsel said.

Frederickson says the county has filed the lawsuit after filing a refund claim with the city in December. That claim was denied, the lawsuit states.

“We believe the fee, the $208,000 is way above board as to what the actual work done by the city and inspecting the project,” Frederickson said.

In the lawsuit, the construction group hired by the county to complete the $18 million project questioned the amount owed. Former mayor Bill Courtright reviewed it and decided to keep the cost as is, citing “the tax revenue the city has been losing due to the county being a non-tax entity”.

“When I got into office and I looked at this I determined the law was followed,” Scranton City Solicitor Joseph O’Brien said. “Whether or not Mayor Courtright saw this as a money maker for the city I don’t know but he followed the law in doing it.”

O’Brien says the money paid to the city is justified based on the inspection process on a newly renovated building that went from a department store to an office space with new electrical wires and HVAC systems.

“Hiring an outside professional organization to go through this building and inspect it, they charge standard fees. Everybody knows that, they’re provided for in an ordinance,” O’Brien said.

The county is seeking $208,000 plus interest, costs and attorney fees.

You can read the full lawsuit by downloading it below.