Lackawanna County residents pamper themselves for a good cause

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Tis the season for holiday hairdos.

For the 30th year in a row..people young and old came together in the electric city for a day filled with haircutting.

But it’s more than just a trim..

“I’m getting my hair blow-dried and flat ironed.”

Getting pampered knowing you’re helping those in need.

“This is my absolute favorite day of the year. It’s so wonderful seeing the whole community come together we get to interact with our clients that we don’t usually get a chance to do as much.”

Cutting..trimming..and washing.

That’s what’s going down at the career technical center of Lackawanna County for the 30th annual “Santa’s Snippers” event.

Nearly 20 licensed cosmetologists from area salons provided haircuts for the community during the “cut-a-thon”, all to help raise money for the local women’s resource center and the safe house program.

“We on an annual basis provide 14 thousand nights of safe housing and this money is crucial for us to be able to keep women and their children safe.”

“Womens resource center is truly a life-giving organization life saving I should say they do everything from hiding people from their abusers to walking them through the justice system from giving them shelter getting them scholarships getting their kids scholarships.”

The pampering doesn’t stop in the salon chairs..

Manicures and facials were also provided..along with face painting and a visit from Santa.

“Oh I love coming here I’ve been coming here for a while and my kids love the people the people are great they help a lot of people for sure they help me out and that’s tremendous.”

And for the residents of the shelter…they say they are more than thankful to be surrounded by all of the support.

“Very great very great I’ve been a part of the cause for 17 years. It feels great. It feels great.”

Organizers of the event say they’re aiming to raise $10,000.