Lackawanna County prepares to count large amount of mail-in ballots

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Things are going to look very different at the polls today as there have been thousands who have mailed in their ballot to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday poll workers stopped by the government center at the Globe in Scranton to pick up supplies for today’s election day.

The primaries were originally supposed to be held on April 28th of this year but were moved to today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here in Lackawanna County, officials told Eyewitness News over 33-thousand mail-in ballots were requested and mailed out.

Thousands have been returned to the government center.

The counting of those ballots is expected to take place around 9 o’clock this morning.

They hope to have the counting done by 8:30 tonight.

For those who have yet to drop off their ballot you can do so until 8 o’clock tonight.

Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order extending the deadline for six counties- Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia, to receive absentee or mail-in ballots by mail by June 9th.

For those who are still planning to head to the polls today, you encouraged to wear a mask, observe social distancing, and pens will be provided but voters can bring their own.

Now the polls open at 7 o’clock this morning and will remain open until 8 pm tonight.

It will be interesting to see how many voters turn out after the thousands of mail-in ballots were distributed.