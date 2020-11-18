Lackawanna County NAACP looking to help those hit hardest by coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – This year has been challenging for many and turkey day next week will prove to be no different. A local organization, however, is attacking some of the issues head-on.

The organizing committee for the Lackawanna County NAACP is looking for donations.

The money doesn’t just go to buy food for those in need; that is part of the initiative, but Tyrone Holmes, VP of the organizing committee of the Lackawanna County NAACP, says it goes far beyond that.

“The one thing we didn’t want people to worry about is Thanksgiving dinner, when you’re already separated from your loved ones, how am I going to be able to feed myself.”

With donations, they will be supporting local minority-owned businesses, some of the hardest hit during this pandemic. Buying full-price meals to help out places like Paradise Soul Food, Westside Flavas, and Papi’s Kitchen.

Those businesses are getting a financial boost and being able to pay it forward with meals for unique thanksgiving celebrations next week.

“Being in businesses, in Scranton, for nine years? It’s good and that’s something that we’ve been wanting to do for a while but just never had the avenues to complete it.” said Calvin Phillips, owner of Westside Flavas.

Paradise Soul Food and Sweets owner Asia Miller said, “I feel like it’s a privilege, I feel like honored to be even be asked to cook something for people or to help them.”

The organizing committee is on a mission to make their presence known helping all aspects of communities from Scranton and beyond.

To get involved, we’ll have all the information you need at p-a homepage dot com.

The NAACP will be out to fight for social justice as well as bring more hope and help during these unprecedented holidays.