Lackawanna County moves toward property reassessments

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Voting along party lines, the Lackawanna County commissioners voted to start the process to find a company to do property reassessment.

In a Zoom meeting Wednesday, they voted 2 to 1 in favor of looking for a company to conduct the reassessment. Republican commissioners feel the timing isn’t right because of the pandemic. But democrat Debi Domenick says they must move forward.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic, we can’t keep putting things off under the guise that we’re in a pandemic, I mean the county has to move forward the RFP first step, so I fully support that,” she said.

The last property reassessment in Lackawanna County was done more than 50 years ago.

The vote comes while the county is battling a lawsuit filed by some Lackawanna County residents who claim the outdated assessments have created an unfair real estate tax burden with some residents paying more than others for similar properties.