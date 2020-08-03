Lackawanna County man charged with rape of unconscious teen

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 39-year-old Lackawanna County man is facing felony rape charges after a teenager came forward with allegations that he raped her while she was unconscious in January.

Detectives say Dennis Odea of Dalton provided a 16-year-old girl alcohol and a THC vape before sexually assaulting her while she was asleep. A sleep app installed on the girl’s phone reportedly recorded sounds of the assault.

According to an affidavit, the victim had a headache the night of the assault and was given a pill by Odea who told her it was Advil. She feel asleep shortly thereafter and when she woke up the following morning, she noticed several things wrong.

When she asked Odea about what happened, he allegedly told her that it was “passionate” and asked her not to tell anyone.

Odea is now facing felony charges of corruption of minors, rape of an unconscious victim an indecent assault.