Lackawanna County goes to yellow phase

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Today is a big day for Lackawanna county and the Shoppes at Montage as many of the stores are opening back up to allow customers in.

Many stores at the Shoppes at Montage have been closed since the end of March doing online sales or curbside pick up.

Though the stores are opening back up for people to come in and shop, store managers tell Eyewitness News, things will be looking different.

Some stores are Marking for social distancing, having limited queue lines, having staff temperature checks before work, getting high touch points cleaned hourly, health guards at the register, and having staff wear masks.

All of these new measures put in place to help shoppers have a safe experience while out and about.

We spoke to Ike Chamberlain who works on the mountain about how exciting it will be to see people again.

“Very excited about it re-opening. It’s nice to see people again. Finically for these businesses it’s hard on them. And people don’t like to be pent up at home either. So it’s good that people have places to go, pick their hobbies and stuff like that.”

Everyone we spoke to is thrilled to see shoppers back in their stores.