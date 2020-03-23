Lackawanna County confirms first COVID-19 related death

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 79-year-old man in Lackawanna County died at Geisinger Community Medical Center Monday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said the man’s death was a result of respiratory failure in setting of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 infection.

The decedent also had several other serious medical conditions that contributed to his death.

The name of the man has not yet been released. The death has been reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.