Koch-Conley American Legion Honors Veterans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) An American Legion continues its tradition hosting its annual veterans day program for nearly a century.

Koch-Conley American Legion held it at the Veterans Plaza on the Courthouse square.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert Albert is the post commander for the legion, one of the oldest posts in the country. The legion held its 99th Annual Veterans Day Program to thank the more than 18-million veterans, both near and far.

“They’ve become members of the community but they need to be recognized for the service they gave their county,” said Albert.

More than 50 people attended the program including Sally Fischer of Covington Township. Fischer shook hands with veterans after the ceremony thanking them for what they have done.

“How can I not,” Fischer said. “I am alive let’s say, and I am a free American because of what they’ve done.”

One of the veterans she shook was that of Army Veteran Ed Chomko who also fought in Vietnam. As a veteran Chomko appreciates the acknowledgement of ‘thank you for your service’ but says that “thanks” is owed more to the men and women serving after 9/11.

“100-percent volunteers. We were drafted, we chose to stay in longer. These guys (and gals) today they are our new greatest generations,” said Chomko.

A little history, Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day 100 years ago. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance and Nov. 11th because a national holiday in 1938.