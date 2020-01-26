Kobe Bryant dead after helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

UPDATE: ESPN reports that one of Bryant’s daughters was also one of the victims on board the helicopter.

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA (WBRE/WYOU) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Deputies responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station said.

At least five people were killed in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, authorities said about 10:30 a.m.

“I heard the plane (sic) splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted earlier, saying conditions were foggy in the area.

Imbrenda said it’s unknown where the helicopter, described as being a Sikorsky S-76, took off from.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.