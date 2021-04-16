Knoebels earns Certified Autism Center designation

ELYSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Knoebels Amusement Resort is officially a Certified Autism Center (CAC), park officials announced Friday.

The CAC designation is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The park says this shows Knoebels’ continued dedication to providing inclusive and accessible options for guests.

In order to receive CAC designation, the park is required to show that at least 80% of guest-facing staff complete position-specific autism training. A commitment to ongoing training and renewal every 2 years is also required. Park officials say they also underwent an onsite review by IBCCES, which includes the creation of sensory guide to help guests understand how each ride or attraction may impact the 5 senses.

“We’re excited for our team to participate in this opportunity. Knoebels offers free admission and parking, so our guests can enjoy a low-pressure experience in terms of the fact that they are welcome to come and go as they please,” said Rick Knoebel, co-owner of Knoebels. “It’s our hope that by providing this program, our team will be empowered to provide an even higher level of service for our guests who are on the autism spectrum or have other sensory needs.”

Along with the designation, Knoebels announced it will also host an Autism Awareness Day on June 6, 2021. On this day, park visitors can participate in a free scavenger hunt and sensory friendly activity areas will be set up throughout the park along with community organizations’ information booths. A free meal is also available.

“Knoebels is a unique and family-friendly attraction already, so we were thrilled to help support the team’s commitment to welcome all visitors so even more families can make memories and have fun,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.