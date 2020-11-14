Kingston Police charge man after a drug investigation

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Kingston Police Department charged a man after a four-month drug investigation.

According to a press release from the Kingston Municipal Police Department, Tavis Roper, age 24, of the Pringle Borough was charged after a search warrant was executed at the 29 Hurbane Street on Friday.

Officers recovered a jar of packaged marijuana, quantities of crystal methamphetamine, United States currency, and various items of other drug paraphernalia.

Roper was charged with two counts of Felony Possession with the Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, and two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David Barilla and was later transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

The Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Anti-Crime Unit assisted the investigation.