Kingston man arrested in undercover child sex sting

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 56-year-old man from Kingston has been arrested after police say he attempted to meet an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Police say John Slusser was talking to a police officer he believed to be a boy online for several days before arranging to meet him at the “dike off Division street”. According to the affidavit, Slusser did not end up going to the area but got back in touch with the profile later that month, saying “maybe you would be interested in a little fun.”

Slusser was interviewed by police on Monday during which police say he provided a video and audio statement of him admitting to agreeing to meet with the boy for sex.

Slusser is now facing multiple felony charges including unlawful contact with a minor under 16 and solicitation of statutory sexual assault.