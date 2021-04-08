Kingston man arrested for contacting what he thought was 15-year-old boy during internet sting, police say

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Kingston man is charged after police say he was communicating with what he thought was a teenage boy and the conversations were sexual in nature.

According to police, after several conversations on a social media site between a person named “johndawe” and a Kingston detective, police determined the person to be 39-year-old John Dawe of Kingston.

Arrest records claim that Dawe had sexually explicit conversations with the detective posing as a 15-year-old boy over the course of several months. Dawe discussed among other things, pornography, masturbation and even invited the “boy” to his game store near Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre.

Police served a search warrant at Dawes’ home on West Union Street in Kingston on Thursday. Police say Dawe admitted to contacting the “boy” and asking him for intimate pictures.

Dawe faces charges charges of contact/communication with a minor- sexual abuse; contact/communication with a minor- obscene mat/perform; and criminal use of communication facility.

Police say he was previously charged with possessing numerous images of child pornography.