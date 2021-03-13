Kids prepare for first day back in classrooms

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – When we think of back-to-school season, we usually don’t picture it happening in March.

But after a year online, many students across the nation are gearing up to head back to in-person learning on Monday.

Kindergarteners through fourth graders in the Pittston Area are preparing to head back to in-person learning Monday.

On the days students can return to the classroom, it will only be from 8:45 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Then they will spend the rest of their afternoon from 1:00 to 3:23 in online learning.

But at the end of the day, this is progress after nearly a year of students learning online.

Daisy Padula is excited for her first in-person day of Kindergarten, even if it’s seven months late.

“I cannot wait, she’s been stuck doing computer work for so long and she hasn’t had a chance to really get a full grasp of her education I don’t think so, I think it will be really good for her to return back to school,” said Zoe Erpelding, Daisy’s Mother.

She says she cannot wait to see a big smile on Padula’s face as she embarks on her first “real” day of school. Not to mention being able to hear all about it when she gets home from work.

On Eyewitness News at 11 we’ll speak with one family who has some concerns revolving around the chemicals being used to disinfect classrooms.