Kids-for-cash judge released from prison over virus concerns

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2009, file photo, Michael Conahan, center, leaves the federal courthouse in Scranton, Pa. Conahan, a former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send youths to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks, has been released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns. Conahan, 68, was sent home from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami last Friday, June 19, 2020, on a 30-day furlough that could lead to permanent home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MIAMI, FLORIDA (AP NEWS) — A former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send children to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks was released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns.

That’s according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. Michael Conahan was sent home from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami last Friday on a furlough that could lead to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence.

The law enforcement officials say the 68-year-old was released in part because he has medical conditions that put him at high risk for coronavirus complications. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.