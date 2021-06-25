Kicking off a doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — It’s the weekend thousands of people have been waiting for. The 2021 NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.

“Thrilled to have it. It’s going to be unbelievable. The biggest infield crowd we’ve ever had. The biggest camping crowd we’ve ever had. And the biggest grandstand crowd we’ve ever had in a very very long time,” said Nick Igdalsky, CEO of Pocono Raceway.

Five races in three days.

“We have so much going on in our NASCAR doubleheader weekend five races three days. Campers started arriving yesterday. The infield is packed already. It’s going to be a great time of racing and fun times at Pocono Raceway,” said Kevin Teel, marketing and communications manager for Pocono Raceway.

And it all starts Friday.

“From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and there will be a whole lot of activities behind the grandstand. Plus a massive fan fair with dozens of displays there. You’re not going to want to miss this weekend,” said JJ LaRose, partnership sales and services manager at Pocono Raceway.

Many people are excited to feel the thrill of racing again because last year the grandstand was empty due to the pandemic.

“I remember watching the start of the race from the grandstands by myself and saying I never want to do this in professional sports ever again in my life. To be a part of it, I cannot wait to be in the stands to just feel when those cars roar off for the first time, for every single race, for the start of every single race. It’s going to be electric,” explained Kevin Heaney, marketing and communications senior director, Pocono Raceway.

Anyone can bring an up to a 12-inch cooler with food, drinks and even beer! You just can’t bring glass.

For more information on the races and this weekend’s events you can visit Pocono Raceway’s website.