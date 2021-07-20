Kennel owner charged with operating facility without a license in Polk Township

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County kennel owner has been charged after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says she was operating without a license.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture are pursuing additional enforcement against a woman running an unlicensed kennel after she was ordered to stop operations. Pet owners have recently come forward saying their dogs died or got sick in her care.

The dog kennel is called Perseus Pocono Pet Sitting here in Kunkletown. So far two pet owners say it was the last place they saw their dogs alive.

Roy Horton says on the morning of July 6 he dropped off his healthy, 15-month-old dog Luna at Perseus pet sitters. Four days later, he got a call from the owner of the kennel saying Luna was dead.

“She was crying saying I never had this happen before, I’ve never had a dog die this is a first. And I actually felt for her as well, little did I know she had a dog die under her care three days prior,” Roy Horton told us.

Horton is one of two pet owners that filed formal complaints with the Department of Agriculture last week alleging their dogs died while being boarded at Perseus. Rose Protheroe also filed a complaint last week saying her two dogs were thirsty, sick and terrified when she picked them up from Perseus on July 10. They were there for four days.

“I texted her and asked her if she fed them or gave them water and she said she did. Then she said she prepared her own food for them when I did not ask her to. They came home very lethargic as if they were possibly drugged or had something they weren’t supposed to,” Rose Protheroe recalled.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the owner Autumn Robbins was ordered to stop operations on June 30th.



A Monroe County dog warden cited Robbins for operating a kennel without a license. A woman reported Robbins after her dog “Hank” disappeared from the kennel at the beginning of June. Hank is still missing.



Monday officials with the Department of Agriculture say they are pursuing additional enforcement against Robbins for continuing to operate without a license.