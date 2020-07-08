Keeping safe while out on the water

SUGAR RUN, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – While being out on the water has its risks, there are ways to keep yourself safe.

There have been already been a number of water tragedies this summer. So people like the owner of Endless Mountain Outfitters Keith Brown want to make sure that while we’re out on the water enjoying nature that we’re being safe while doing it.



“At any point in time, the water can be dangerous. It doesn’t matter if it’s a foot high, it doesn’t matter if it’s ten feet high. You should have a healthy respect for it because things can go wrong in any of those scenarios.”



Life jackets are a must and should have some kind of sound or reflective device attached to them.

Putting the life jacket on properly could be the deciding factor between life and death.



“You want it zipped up and snapped or however your life jacket fastens, and you want it to be kind of snug, again like a hug, not lose and so tight that you can’t breathe.



Drinking alcohol on the water can cause many inherent risks. Those like Jeremy Yohe, who works for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, do not recommend it.



“It’s also important to keep in mind that alcohol affects you differently while you’re out on the water. You often become dehydrated and that affects you differently.”



While many businesses are struggling to get back on their feet right now due to COVID-19,

endless mountain outfitters have been booming with success due to an increase in people wanting to do outdoor activities.



“A lot of people want to get out and do things and it’s been really good between people wanting to buy kayaks or people just wanting to take their family out on a trip because they couldn’t go on their family trip like they were planning,” said Brown.

Experts say kayaking is a good social distancing activity to do with family and friends during this time.