Jury to decide if Maryland college student’s killing was hate crime

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
A trial is scheduled to begin this week for a white man charged with a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of a black college student on the University of Maryland’s campus. Prince George’s County prosecutors will argue Sean Urbanski killed Richard Collins III because he was biased against black people. They say Urbanski liked a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation” and had at least six photographs of racist memes on his phone. Defense attorneys say there is no evidence of a racist motive for what occurred at a bus stop that night in May 2017. Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday.