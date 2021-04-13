J&J vaccine now under a microscope in the eyes of many Pennsylvanians

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jansen’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine is put on pause across the country while an investigation into a potential rare safety issue is underway.

The CDC and FDA is reviewing six incidents of rare blood clots that occurred within two weeks of individuals receiving the J&J vaccine.

More than 260,000 doses of the Jansen vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. Right now, the Department of Health says none of these six cases being reviewed occurred in Pennsylvania, but many are still concerned.

“There’s been a high level of scrutiny with this vaccine,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s acting physician general.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now under a microscope in the eyes of many Pennsylvanians.

“I think with there being a pause on it because of the blood clots, that it wouldn’t be a good thing for me because I have a heart problem and I’d be afraid of that, so it stops me from wanting the vaccine right now,” Glenn Lyon resident Angela Daubert said.

“We can’t really have another setback like this. We’re trying to race to get everybody vaccinated. This is certainly going to be a setback,” said John Harrison of Scranton.

On Tuesday, state health officials stressed the Pfizer and Moderna allocations should keep the rollout in the state steady. They add the actions taken by the FDA and CDC should reaffirm that the vaccine process is monitored tightly.

“We have this pause so we can evaluate closely to see what other actions need to be taken,” said Dr. Johnson.

“The federal government’s action is prudent to allow us to retain the trust around the vaccination process as a whole and again get as many Pennsylvanians and as many folks in the country vaccinated as quickly as possible,” exclaimed acting secretary Beam.

What about Pennsylvania teachers who received the J&J vaccine?

Pennsylvania State Education Association says they aren’t aware of any staff that have reported these side affects but they remain vigilant.

A spokesperson for the PSEA stated: “The last school staff members in Pennsylvania who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine were vaccinated two weeks ago – and most of the 112,000 school staff members in the program received it more than two weeks ago.”

Dr. Johnson says there is no cause for concern there.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot can last three months in a refrigerator. So as of now, no doses are being wasted.

If you recently got the J&J vaccine, monitor for symptoms like headaches, abdominal pain and leg pain. If you have any health concerns contact your health care provider.