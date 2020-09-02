Jim Thorpe Area School District is ready to reopen

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – September 8th is quickly coming up and many school districts in the region will have students learning either virtually or in-person.

In the Jim Thorpe Area School District, Superintendent John Rushesfski says programs that have been running for years have them set up for success.

“25 years in education, the last six months have been unprecedented nothing has ever happened to myself as an educator like what we’ve been through.”

That hasn’t stopped teachers and administrators like Technology Director Joe Brown from using the summer to plan for the most effective reopening, as recommendations change from the state, that planning has been constant heading into the first day back.

“We’re asking parents to be flexible, we’re trying to be flexible. This plan is built on shifting sands, and we have to make sure that we adjust but once we just let our parents know what’s going on.”

Jim Thorpe Area School District states they’ve been aggressive and transparent with their efforts.

“Anytime we communicated a message we made sure that we communicated with a directive from say the CDC or the Department of Health because quite frankly I’m not a health expert, I’m an educational expert,” Rushesfski says.

Roughly one-third of students are going full virtual, the rest split into two groups rotating in and out of the building so only one-third of the student body is in house at any time. Principal Tom Lisesko wants to make sure all health and safety concerns are met.

“I’m sure there’s always some apprehension. But Mr. Miszewski has been hosting meetings all summer discussing our plan, discussing what’s in place what we’ll be doing. And I think that takes away some of the apprehension because they know the plan.”

That goes for families, staff and the kids the staff will be seeing in class or online, soon.

“I think students right now, see us taking a very safe approach, and I think they appreciate that. But I think they want to see the school year start,” Rushesfski said.

With Jim Thorpe Area being a one-to-one initiative district and their technology already accounted for, they’re confident that even if more changes come to the school year, they’ll be able to communicate and adapt for their students and families.