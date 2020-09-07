Jewish Food Fest attracts dozens to Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dozens of people came to Nay Aug Park in Scranton to take part in the annual Jewish Food Festival.

Admission is free and cash and credit is accepted at all food concession stands. This year, online and phone orders are also being accepted and curbside pickup is being offered for a socially distanced experience.









Seating is available in the area. The event runs until 7 p.m. on Monday and again 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The festival, which is a project of the Jewish Discovery Center, helps fund the center’s programs.

Click here for more information, including full menus.