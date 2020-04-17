Jessup Hose Company cancels annual carnival

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Jessup Hose Company Number 2 and Ambulance Association has postponed their annual fundraising carnival for the first time in over 20 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were just afraid,” said Dominick Perini, Carnival General Chairman told Eyewitness News. “So we decided that it was best for everyone, the families, the citizens, our guests, to postpone the carnival. and we will re-group and see what we can do moving forward.

The annual carnival raises the majority of the money the company needs for their life saving equipment.

“This probably pays 70 percent of our bills,” Perini said. “Our operating expenses, equipment expenses, payments on the equipment and it’s a major fundraiser for us. It would be very deviating to lose that income.”

The carnival held in Jessup also ties in with the Race of the Saints. It is unclear if that is going to be affected in the same way. Officials don’t know yet if the carnival will be held again this year.

“There is so many variables that go into this,” Perini said. “Is the right company available? Are the vendors available? Do they have other commitments that they don’t have a free week on?”

Carnival directors want to make it clear that postponing the carnival is for the safety of the thousands that attend each year.

“I and we as the fire company and for public safety can not take a chance and put that together without knowing that everybody that comes through that door is clean and how would we know that?” Perini said.

Those in charge of the run of the saints will be releasing information on any changes sometime next week.