Jersey Shore fire injures three, including a firefighter

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire late Saturday night tore through a local hotel and bar in Lycoming County.

The fire broke out around 10:00PM at the Broadway Hotel on the 100 block of South Broad Street in Jersey Shore.

Citizen Fire Company Fire Chief Matt Fausey tells Eyewitness News that 18 fire companies helped douse the three-alarm-fire.

Most of the people inside the building were able to safely evacuate, but one person had to be rescued from the third floor of the structure.

Three people taken to the hospital, one of whom was a firefighter with a minor leg injury.

The fire took roughly 6 hours to be completely put out.

While the full extent of the damage is not yet known, the Chief believes the structure is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police with help from Tiadaghton Regional Police.