“Jack Attack” blood drive supports cancer patients

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A blood drive is being held to support those fighting cancer.

The “Jack Attack” blood drive is held until 2 PM on Saturday at the Dunmore Community Center.

The drive is named after one-year-old Jack Callahan, who was diagnosed with leukemia just before his first birthday.

The blood and platelet transfusions that Jack received helped him during his stay in the hospital and he will be celebrating his second birthday on Sunday. His cancer is in remission.

Those looking to donate after Saturday can check for donation sites at RedCrossBlood.org .