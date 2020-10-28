Ivanka Trump to visit Waymart for “Make America Great Again” event

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, wears a mask as she speaks with employees following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Laurel, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, will be traveling to Blue Bell and Waymart for a “Make America Great Again” event on Thursday.

According to the release, Ivanka Trump will be sharing her father’s agenda with residents.

“I look forward to being back in Pennsylvania to highlight how President Trump’s policies have positively impacted Pennsylvanians,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement ahead of her trip. “By renegotiating unfair trade deals, promoting domestic energy development, cutting taxes for hardworking families and protecting the U.S. steel industry, he has always fought for the hardworking people of Pennsylvania and he will continue to fight for them for the next four years!”

The event in Blue Bell will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the event in Waymart beginning at 3:30 p.m. General admission tickets are free and available online.