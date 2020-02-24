It’s On Us workshop comes to Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An educational program aimed at stopping sexual assault on college campuses came to Wilkes University on Monday.

It’s On Us made its first stop of a nationwide tour, hosting students from at least 6 Pennsylvania colleges.



It’s On Us seeks to combat college sexual assault by “teaching prevention education, training the next generation of student organizers, and disseminating large-scale creative campaigns”.

The It’s On Us is a program based in an Obama Administration initiative with the goal to call everyone in the campus community into the fight to stop sexual assault. The program has 275 current college chapters across the nation and 440,000 people have taken the “It’s On Us” pledge.

The program seeks to increase reporting of sexual assault through peer led prevention programs.