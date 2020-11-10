Is it too early for Christmas?

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We’re not even officially out of the 2020 general election, Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away and the holidays are starting to make major appearances.

Some, like Adam Zaloga and Collin Holden, say things in 2020 could be worse.

“2020 needs a little happiness. And also, if we could, we could inject a little happiness in there early, then by all means,” said Zaloga.

“Yeah 2022 definitely needs a little pick me up so start it off right away.” said Holden.

Others, like Carl Pucul, get it. Not totally ‘scrooged’ but it’s a bit early for them.

“I don’t need it for three months, two months. The one month after Thanksgiving is fine”

With everything this year has thrown at us, it’s important to keep ourselves going somehow.

Bucknell university assistant Psychology Professor Anna Baker says it might be good for everyone’s mental health.”

“You know, it gives you something to do. And right now, you know 2020 people aren’t able to do as much just in general.”

She adds that being active in something as simple as putting up the tree, menorah, or other decorations a bit early? Rocking out to some carols?

It might just be the year to get off on the right foot.

“It’s not a question of right or wrong but some people are adamantly against it, of course. But if that’s what makes things easier, then I think that you’re, we are going to see a lot more of that this year because I think it does. It gives some, it gives people, something i look forward to you improves their mood.” Baker says.

We are just around the corner from Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday so maybe that will help many get through the season.