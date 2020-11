DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Construction will cease on a section of Interstate 84 over the winter months, fully opening both lanes to motorists.

In a statement released by PennDOT, the re-opening goes into effect November 25th and will last until Spring of 2021, when construction resumes.

The interstate was restricted to one lane in both directions between Exit 17 (Honesdale) and Exit 26 (Tafton).

This marks the end of the second year of an estimated four year project.