Inmates and staff at Pike County Correctional Facility get COVID-19 vaccinations

LORDS VALLEY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) ― All interested inmates and staff at the Pike County Correctional Facility (PCCF) have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Pike County Commissioners say.

Correctional staff became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 31 while inmates became eligible on April 5, during Phase 1B of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout plan.

“Pike is one of the first County Correctional Facilities to provide vaccinations to inmates and staff,” County Commissioner Chair Matthew Osterberg, who serves as Vice President of Pike’s Prison Board said. “We commend Warden Lowe for his leadership, and we thank all of the partners who are helping to protect staff and inmates as well as our community. Our Office of Emergency Management is doing great work on the vaccine front.”

Commissioners say PCCF Warden Craig Lowe initiated the effort with the County’s Emergency Management Director Tim Knapp, who arranged for the vaccine to be delivered through Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. Shots were administered by PrimeCare Medical, which provides healthcare services to PCCF.

After they became eligible, 14 PCCF staff members became fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. This week, commissioners say that four staff members and 30 inmates received their first doses. Second doses will be administered in 28 days. Inmates who are released prior to full vaccination will be provided reentry services to assist them in securing a second dose vaccine appointment.

“It is our goal for every person in Pike County to be given the opportunity to get vaccinated so we all can move beyond this pandemic,” adds Osterberg. “The vaccination effort at the correctional facility is one more important step toward that goal.”