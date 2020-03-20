Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15

Coronavirus Response

WASHINGTON (AP) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15. 

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

