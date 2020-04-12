WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – It’s rare to see a restaurant open on Easter Sunday let alone during the pandemic but a local IHOP was booming with business.

The crowd included some who live in surrounding areas and even from out of town like Chinnery Jackson.

“We’re here for IHOP. Very, very hungry. This is the only restaurant that’s actually open so I really appreciate that because I’m very, very hungry,” Jackson told Eyewitness News.

So were a lot of other customers judging by activity inside and outside the restaurant.

“As you can see we have almost a full parking lot and we’re only doing takeout so this is awesome and it’s great,” Caitlyn Rocker, the general manager of the IHOP in Wilkes-Barre Township said.

DoorDash driver William Smith was among those pleased to see IHOP open.

“I’ve actually received orders that I had gotten to the destination and those places were closed like Burger King for instance,” Smith said.



IHOP opens for Easter take out and delivery.

And it wasn’t just the standard, right to your door services doing the deliveries. IHOP made a few special ones.

Realizing Wilkes-Barre Fire Department never takes a holiday, Caitlyn Rocker personally delivered pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, and even jugs of coffee and orange juice to firefighters at three city stations. She says they were really excited to recieve the Easter delivery.

This IHOP had the option of closing for the holiday but Rocker decided against it. She rounded up a few staffers to make some meals and serve some smiles that mean so much during these troubling times.

“We hope to change that, at least make the best of it here,” Rocker said. We know that it’s really tough. Most of our regulars can’t even come in because you know they used to sit in and relax with their families and they can’t so we try to make the best of it.”

The IHOP on Kidder Street planned to close at 3 PM but stayed open a while longer to accommodate customers on this holiday.