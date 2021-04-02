Icy conditions cause crashes/ traffic slowdowns on PA highways

UPDATE – 5:36 AM – The southbound lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (476) is closed between Pittston and Bear Creek. It is now re-open but restricted to one lane.

BEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Icy road conditions are leading to several crashes and traffic issues on major roadways.

A tractor-trailer crashed onto the median on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike going south by the Bearcreek Township offramp. The driver was taken to the hospital.

A section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County was shut down completely after several collisions were reported. It has since re-opened.

It is advised you plan for extra time to travel this morning as icy conditions are being reported across the viewing area.

For the latest in road conditions you can head to 511pa.com .