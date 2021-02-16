Ice creates sloppy conditions for morning drivers

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Road conditions were messy this morning for many area drivers.

Locations in the valleys where it was warmer, a lot of the treated roads were mainly wet.

In Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County it was a different story.

The Mount Cobb exit (exit 8) off of Interstate 84 had icy conditions. Air temperatures were hovering right around the freezing mark so any rain that fell quickly froze on contact, creating a hazard for drivers.

The National Weather Service said the area had reports of nearly a half inch of ice.

Travelers Eyewitness News spoke with said their commute was slow and the roads were bad.