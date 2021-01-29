I-Team: Toohil calls for transfer of patients from Drums nursing home

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Representative Tarah Toohil (R) 116th District is calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Health to transfer the 30 patients from the Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing home to another facility after she says she received complaints from staff and family members about supposed poor conditions inside the facility.





Toohil tells Eyewitness News that she has been told by employees that 30 of the 31 patients at the facility have tested positive for COVID.

The I-Team is looking into the concerns and will have more on evening editions Eyewitness News.