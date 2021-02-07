I-Team: Still searching after 17 years

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County mother says she will never give up searching for her daughter.

Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area disappeared without a trace 17 years ago this week.

“I have to do it for her. She gave her life. I can’t stop now. If I can prevent another person from being murdered by these guys I got to do it,” Thomas’ mother, Pauline Bailey said.

The investigation into Thomas’ disappearance has taken so many twists and turns. Some would say detours over the past 17 years.

