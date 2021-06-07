I-Team: Nearly $90K in limbo for potential buyers of Hazleton home

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton City Police are speaking out Monday about an ongoing investigation into the sale of a city home.







The probe involves about $88,000 in cash deposits given to the seller of a two properties in the city. Prospective buyers and a Latino community group reached out to the I-Team last month for help in resolving the problem.

The seller has allegedly not returned the cash deposits nor has she finalized a sale agreement with those prospective buyers, despite promising to do so.

We’ll have the latest on the police investigation and will speak with people who allege they are being ripped off tonight in an I-Team follow up on Eyewitness News.

