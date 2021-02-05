I-Team: Luzerne County completes inquiry into elections bureau

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The report is out. A special County Council inquiry into the Luzerne County Election Bureau is complete.

The report makes numerous recommendations on how to improve the office. It also scrutinized the election bureau and found issues, inadequacies that the committee feels must be resolved moving forward.

The inquiry was launched after it was learned that 9 military ballots had been tossed into the trash. At least one member of the inquiry committee is raising the question: Did dead people vote in Luzerne County in the November Election?





